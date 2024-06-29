2:33livingAnimalsJune 29, 20242 Chinese giant pandas arrive in US for first time in 2 decadesABC News' Janai Norman spent last week getting to know more about pandas and China. The pandas arrived in San Diego and will take some time to get acclimated before meeting the public.Up Next in living2 pandas head from China to San Diego ZooJune 27, 202466-year-old does back tuck and shows you can always learn new tricks June 28, 20243-year-old chose the sick kitten at the shelter. Now they sleep together nightlyJune 28, 2024