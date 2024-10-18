0:37livingElectionsOctober 18, 202481-year-old Georgia woman votes for 1st time everBetty Cartledge said her late husband, who died in April 2023, previously told her they shouldn't vote, so she never did. This year, she voted for the first time ever. "It was neat," she said.Up Next in living11-year-old boy dresses up as Taylor Swift background dancer for Halloween October 18, 2024Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby tigerOctober 16, 2024Photographer aims to bring positive representation to disabilities with bookOctober 15, 2024