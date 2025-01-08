0:49livingJanuary 8, 20259-year-old passes out blankets to help homeless during winterNine-year-old Malik Ford started the annual "Malik's Blankets" event to pass out blankets and sleeping bags to the homeless to keep warm during the winter.Up Next in living'No, no, no way': See emotional moment lost dog is found using thermal droneJanuary 8, 2025Belle the service dog meets Disney Princess Belle in a 'tail' as old as timeJanuary 8, 2025Brazilian nun named world's oldest living person at 116January 8, 2025