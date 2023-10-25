3:46Aaron Judge, Tom Brady and Jayson Tatum team up for a surpriselivingGood NewsOctober 25, 2023Aaron Judge, Tom Brady and Jayson Tatum team up for a surpriseThe athletes joined forces with Fanatics and Make-A-Wish to give kids a chance to get in the game with high fives, hugs, autographs and some exciting experiences.Up Next in livingMinnie Mouse fan granted a special wishOctober 24, 2023Watch these dogs’ adorable reactions to being called good boys and girlsOctober 27, 2023Michigan house displays epic Taylor Swift-inspired light showOctober 27, 2023