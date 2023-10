Anthony Nesty makes history as head coach for US men's swim team at Paris Olympics

Anthony Nesty makes history as head coach for US men's swim team at Paris Olympics

Anthony Nesty makes history as head coach for US men's swim team at Paris Olympics

Anthony Nesty makes history as head coach for US men's swim team at Paris Olympics

Anthony Nesty makes history as head coach for US men's swim team at Paris Olympics

The Suriname native, who also serves as head coach of the University of Florida's men's and women's swim teams, is the first Black head coach in U.S. Olympic swim history.