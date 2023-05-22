Save 50% on deals from Cozy Earth and more!

VIDEO: Author Meg Jay offers advice for job seekers in their 20s
3:51

Author Meg Jay offers advice for job seekers in their 20s

The clinical psychologist and author of “The Defining Decade” offers her top guidance for twentysomethings as they graduate from school and enter the job market.

Up Next in living

All eyes on the stock market before debt ceiling deadline

All eyes on the stock market before debt ceiling deadline

May 22, 2023
VIDEO: 72-year-old man becomes first sibling in his family to earn college degree

72-year-old man becomes first sibling in his family to earn college degree

May 22, 2023
VIDEO: The story behind viral video of Swifties who became friends over chronic illness

The story behind viral video of Swifties who became friends over chronic illness

May 20, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.