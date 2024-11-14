3:32@authorabbyjimenezlivingGood NewsNovember 14, 2024Author's heartwarming call with her high school writing teacher to thank himBest-selling author Abby Jimenez called her high school creative writing teacher, Tim House, after 27 years to thank him for his impact on her writing career.Up Next in livingDog rescued after being found clinging to submerged shopping cart floating in canalNovember 14, 2024Woman negotiates with adorable lab about getting a toy at the pet storeNovember 13, 2024This rescued gray seal pup takes her self-care bubble baths very seriously November 13, 2024