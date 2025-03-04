1:40livingAnimalsMarch 4, 2025Beloved bald eagle couple welcomes 2 new chicks, their 1st hatchlings in 3 yearsJackie and Shadow have been watched by hundreds of thousands of people over the years on their Friends of Big Bear Valley webcam. This year is cause for celebration.Up Next in livingToddler calls 911 for 'emergency donuts' and they deliverMarch 4, 2025Cute dog asks for treats using his 'talking' buttonMarch 4, 2025Mom has a realization after explaining to her 9-year-old son an outdated sayingFebruary 28, 2025