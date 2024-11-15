0:36livingNovember 15, 2024Get you a bestie who surprises your kid at the bus stop dressed as a unicornThis woman was definitely the "mane" attraction, surprising her friend's 9-year-old son in a full-body unicorn costume.Up Next in livingAuthor's heartwarming call with her high school writing teacher to thank himNovember 14, 2024Dog rescued after being found clinging to submerged shopping cart floating in canalNovember 14, 2024Woman negotiates with adorable lab about getting a toy at the pet storeNovember 13, 2024