1:41Instagram/littlewishesorglivingChristmasDecember 24, 2024Boy battling cancer in hospital during Christmas gets sweet surprise7-year-old Graylon had a life-changing surgery on his leg and is in the hospital for Christmas as he fights bone cancer. But his unstoppable spirit hasn't missed a beat.Up Next in livingAdorable golden retriever therapy dog brings holiday cheer to Houston hospitalDecember 24, 20246-year-old is ecstatic to open 'Uncle Jesse' blanket for ChristmasDecember 24, 2024Family unexpectedly finds a ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas tree December 24, 2024