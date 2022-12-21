Boy Scout buys Christmas gifts for kids in foster care and shelters

1:08livingGood NewsDecember 21, 2022Boy Scout buys Christmas gifts for kids in foster care and shelters12-year-old Jonathan Werner bought $11,300 in Christmas presents for kids living in foster care and domestic violence shelters.Up Next in livingBoy Scout troop speaks out about daring rescue October 23, 2022Someone made a floating Baby Yoda tree topper and TBH it’s all we want for Christmas December 21, 2022How two friends started a size-inclusive cycling group, ‘All Bodies on Bikes’December 21, 2022