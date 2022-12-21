Shop last-minute gift ideas from gift cards to subscription boxes

VIDEO: Boy Scout buys Christmas gifts for kids in foster care and shelters
Boy Scout buys Christmas gifts for kids in foster care and shelters

12-year-old Jonathan Werner bought $11,300 in Christmas presents for kids living in foster care and domestic violence shelters.

