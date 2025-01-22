1:13livingAnimalsJanuary 22, 2025Cat accidentally left on a plane makes 3 flights in 24 hours Mittens flew three times between New Zealand and Australia after her crate was left on the plane. Her owner Margo Neas said after they were reunited, Mittens "did the biggest cuddles of all time." Up Next in livingCat gets cozy while interrupting her dad’s Zoom callJanuary 16, 2025LA cat cafe offers free cuddle sessions for anyone impacted by firesJanuary 15, 2025Rescue group saves 75 stray dogs and cats in Puerto Rico amid blackout January 6, 2025