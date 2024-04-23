0:57livingPetsApril 23, 2024This cat showed up at a police station. Now he's part of the force as ‘Officer Donut’ The Kentwood Police Department in Michigan took in Donut for a year, making him the leader of their "feline unit." Now, he's going to his forever home. Up Next in livingThis vocal cat sounds like she's showing off her singing skillsApril 15, 2024Deaf and blind puppy has ‘great love story’ with her human dadApril 22, 2024Turkey rescued from slaughterhouse experiences sunlight for 1st timeApril 19, 2024