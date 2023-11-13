2:12Christmas tree shortage hits parts of USlivingChristmasNovember 13, 2023Christmas tree shortage hits parts of USExperts say several factors, including drought and even Canadian wildfires, have caused supply issues in places like New York’s Long Island and Louisiana.Up Next in livingRockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYCNovember 13, 2023Woman laughs hysterically as brother holds mailbox for deliveryNovember 13, 2023Rescue dog becomes 'paw-trol officer' after Kentucky police department adopts himNovember 13, 2023