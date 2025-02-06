5:48livingGood NewsFebruary 6, 2025Civil rights pioneer gets Super Bowl surpriseDr. Leona Tate, a civil rights pioneer and activist, shares her story before being honored by the NFL and receiving a surprise ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl.Up Next in livingKansas City donut shop gives tribute to Chiefs stars with special treatsFebruary 6, 2025Super Bowl will see two of football's biggest stars go head-to-headFebruary 6, 2025How do Chiefs and Eagles quarterbacks stack up ahead of the Super Bowl?February 5, 2025