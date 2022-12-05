'GMA' Deals & Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari

VIDEO: College athlete surprised with full scholarship in gift exchange
0:39

College athlete surprised with full scholarship in gift exchange

Lauren Brise&ntilde;o, a sophomore volleyball player at Baylor University, received the surprise scholarship at a white elephant gift exchange.

December 5, 2022
