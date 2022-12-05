College athlete surprised with full scholarship in gift exchange

0:39livingGood NewsDecember 5, 2022College athlete surprised with full scholarship in gift exchangeLauren Briseño, a sophomore volleyball player at Baylor University, received the surprise scholarship at a white elephant gift exchange.Up Next in living13-year-old sells handmade crochet toys to save for collegeDecember 5, 2022Olivia Pichardo on making baseball history: 'Keep playing the sport that you love'November 30, 2022Connecticut mom rescues 5-year-old daughter from raccoon attackDecember 5, 2022