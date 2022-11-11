The biggest Deals & Steals gift guide yet -- save up to 84% on these great gift ideas

VIDEO: Couple gets engaged after ring is found during tornado cleanup
1:04

Couple gets engaged after ring is found during tornado cleanup

Dakota and Lauren got engaged during tornado cleanup efforts in Powderly, Texas, after their missing engagement ring was miraculously found.

