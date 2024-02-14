7:52livingValentines DayFebruary 14, 2024Couple gets 'Look of Love' makeover for Valentine’s DayGina and Bobby received the makeover of a lifetime from a team of celebrity style experts, including Dana Fiore, Mario Dedivanovic and Kathy Buccio.Up Next in livingWoman can’t contain her excitement after ‘life-changing’ affirming makeoverJuly 7, 202310-year-old pulls off amazing trick shot to celebrate Super BowlFebruary 14, 2024Toddler races into room to dance to her favorite song, Pitbull's "Fireball"February 13, 2024