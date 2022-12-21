Shop last-minute gift ideas from gift cards to subscription boxes

VIDEO: How a couple quit their jobs to focus on their side-hustle
3:17

How a couple quit their jobs to focus on their side-hustle

Jamie and Sarah McCauley have mastered the resale market and are making thousands of dollars by reselling returned items that people no longer want.

