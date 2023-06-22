How one dad saved money by flipping houses

3:15livingJune 22, 2023How one dad saved money by flipping housesCarl Jensen flipped houses while also living in them, and shares tips on how he was able to step back from full-time work at age 43 and achieve financial freedom.Up Next in living‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina Hall says she has mercury, lead poisoningDecember 27, 2022Toddler dressed as Flounder from 'The Little Mermaid' meets Ariel at DisneylandJune 21, 2023Math teacher receives teacher appreciation award while in chemotherapyJune 19, 2023