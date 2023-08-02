'GMA3' Deals & Steals to treat yourself

VIDEO: How Dallas chef helps youth with his restaurant
6:22

How Dallas chef helps youth with his restaurant

Cafe Momentum owner Chad Houser has turned the establishment into an ecosystem to help youth develop through paid internships, education and training, and physical and mental health support.

