1:01livingGood NewsDecember 14, 2023Delta employee brings Christmas cheer to travelersTerrence has been praised by customers traveling through Los Angeles International Airport for his warm demeanor and commitment to making people smile during the holiday season. Up Next in livingWe're not ready for this family's epic Taylor Swift-inspired holiday light display December 13, 2023New York home’s holiday lights holds world recordDecember 13, 2023Australian shepherd puppy adorably confused by stairs December 13, 2023