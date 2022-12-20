Shop Lori's hair, makeup and conscious beauty finds at Ulta

VIDEO: Deserving heroes who protect wildlife get ‘GMA’ surprise
8:54

Deserving heroes who protect wildlife get ‘GMA’ surprise

Broken Antler Wildlife Search and Rescue staffers give their all to sick and injured animals and this morning our sponsor Netspend surprised them with $10,000.

