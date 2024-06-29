0:41livingAnimalsJune 29, 2024Disney cast member receives Purple HeartU.S. Army veteran and senior manager of casting services for Disney Experiences, John Arant, was awarded the Purple Heart for his military valor and injuries he sustained in Operation Iraqi Freedom.Up Next in livingVeteran actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling from London stage June 19, 2024Father, off-duty firefighter steps in to save a life during a graduationJune 16, 202466-year-old does back tuck and shows you can always learn new tricks June 28, 2024