1:14livingDisneyDecember 6, 2024Disney CEO Bob Iger honored by Ad CouncilIger received the organization's Award for Public Service and was recognized for the company's corporate citizenship, such as granting 155,000 wishes through its collaboration with Make-A-Wish.