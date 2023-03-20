Dog leads owner through dreamy snow maze after huge winter storms

0:26livingFurbabiesMarch 20, 2023Dog leads owner through dreamy snow maze after huge winter stormsBruno and his mom enjoyed a bit of magic in their backyard in Truckee, California, after a set of winter storms left behind several feet of snow.Up Next in livingOutdoorsy cat loves to join neighbor's dogs on daily walks March 20, 2023Girl Scout sells more than 750 boxes of cookies with help from drag queenMarch 20, 2023Genius dog helps parents raise twins by grabbing milk, blankets, diapers and toys March 20, 2023