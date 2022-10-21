'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 & under

VIDEO: Dog posing with Halloween decorations understood the assignment
Dog posing with Halloween decorations understood the assignment

Lilly Flores' said her Labrador Maverick was "one with the Halloween decorations” after he froze on the spot among the black cat decorations on the family’s lawn.

