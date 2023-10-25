3:15Dog saves teenage boy who was suffering from strokelivingPetsOctober 25, 2023Dog saves teenage boy who was suffering from strokeAmanda Tanner’s border collie Axel led her husband down to their 17-year-old son Gabriel’s room where he was experiencing a stroke.Up Next in livingBrian Austin Green opens up about health battleOctober 5, 2023Watch these dogs’ adorable reactions to being called good boys and girlsOctober 27, 2023Michigan house displays epic Taylor Swift-inspired light showOctober 27, 2023