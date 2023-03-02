'GMA' Deals & Steals to celebrate women-run businesses

VIDEO: The environmental threats facing Easter Island
6:06

The environmental threats facing Easter Island

The landscape of the island has been affected by plastic that's been washing up on the shores and inundating the beaches, but locals are coming together to fight back.

