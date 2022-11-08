Little girl surprised with ‘No More Chemo’ party

0:54livingBrightlyNovember 8, 2022Little girl surprised with ‘No More Chemo’ partyFour-year-old Kyla celebrated the end of her chemo treatment at St. Jude Children's Hospital with a party. The celebration is part of St. Jude's "Thanks and Giving" campaign.Up Next in livingBoy fighting cancer makes gift bags for other children at his hospitalOctober 25, 2021Aspiring bodybuilder wins medal in 1st competition after 20 weeks of chemoJanuary 24, 2022Emotional 3-year-old has adorable reaction to seeing puppyNovember 7, 2022