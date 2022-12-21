‘GMA Gives Back’ with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

0:18livingDecember 21, 2022‘GMA Gives Back’ with the Disney Ultimate Toy DriveMore than 178,000 toys have been collected for Toys for Tots and Deals and Steals is helping “GMA” viewers get involved by shopping for a good cause.Up Next in living‘GMA’ gives back to founder of Emily’s Awesome Toy DriveDecember 15, 2022Someone made a floating Baby Yoda tree topper and TBH it’s all we want for Christmas December 21, 2022How two friends started a size-inclusive cycling group, ‘All Bodies on Bikes’December 21, 2022