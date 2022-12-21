Shop last-minute gift ideas from gift cards to subscription boxes

VIDEO: ‘GMA Gives Back’ with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
0:18

‘GMA Gives Back’ with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

More than 178,000 toys have been collected for Toys for Tots and Deals and Steals is helping “GMA” viewers get involved by shopping for a good cause.

Up Next in living

‘GMA’ gives back to founder of Emily’s Awesome Toy Drive

‘GMA’ gives back to founder of Emily’s Awesome Toy Drive

December 15, 2022
VIDEO: Someone made a floating Baby Yoda tree topper and TBH it’s all we want for Christmas

Someone made a floating Baby Yoda tree topper and TBH it’s all we want for Christmas

December 21, 2022
VIDEO: How two friends started a size-inclusive cycling group, ‘All Bodies on Bikes’

How two friends started a size-inclusive cycling group, ‘All Bodies on Bikes’

December 21, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.