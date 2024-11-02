21:36livingNovember 2, 2024GMA Life: Sat, Nov 2, 2024On GMA Life: It’s time for the TCS New York City Marathon and we’re counting down with training tips, stories from runners, and The Right Stuff: Sneakers!Up Next in livingMan forges engagement ring in a surprise proposal that’s right out of a fantasy novelNovember 1, 2024102-year-old casts her ballot to teach young people the importance of votingNovember 1, 2024Student dresses as his professor for Halloween and what happens next is hilariousNovember 1, 2024