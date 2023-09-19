10:44'GMA' surprises deserving community advocate with $1 millionlivingGood NewsSeptember 19, 2023'GMA' surprises deserving community advocate with $1 millionVince Pierce, who was left wheelchair-bound when he was shot in the neck, now leads Open Doors, a nonprofit working on gun violence prevention and disability justice.Up Next in living‘GMA’ surprises superfanSeptember 5, 2023This golden retriever loves admiring his toysSeptember 18, 2023Choir teacher devises creative method for revealing next school musicalSeptember 15, 2023