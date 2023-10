‘GMA’ throws surprise quinceañera for deserving group of girls

‘GMA’ throws surprise quinceañera for deserving group of girls

‘GMA’ throws surprise quinceañera for deserving group of girls

‘GMA’ throws surprise quinceañera for deserving group of girls

‘GMA’ throws surprise quinceañera for deserving group of girls

Some unsuspecting fans are surprised with a quinceañera live on “Good Morning America.”