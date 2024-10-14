0:52livingPetsOctober 14, 2024Golden retriever is crucial and adorable member of college marching band Winnie is a service dog who helps her owner, Gabi Riessen, navigate life -- and band -- with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.Up Next in livingWhen to see the Hunter's Moon, the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year October 14, 2024Woman from Tampa Bay reunites with her goats after Hurricane MiltonOctober 11, 2024Devoted dad helps daughter practice her commute to the city ahead of new job October 11, 2024