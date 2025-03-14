0:18TikTok/@alliekblanfordlivingPetsMarch 14, 2025Golden retriever and toddler share adorable cuddlesLennon and Tilly, a 2-year-old golden retriever, love lounging together every morning. But on this morning, they decided they needed a little nap, and we are officially jealous.Up Next in livingDog walks great-grandma home so she doesn’t fallMarch 14, 2025Golden retriever can't pass local bodega without saying 'Hi' to his girlfriendMarch 14, 2025Sea turtle released back into ocean after flipper amputationMarch 11, 2025