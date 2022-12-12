This hack will help you wrap awkwardly shaped gifts

0:48livingDecember 12, 2022This hack will help you wrap awkwardly shaped giftsMay your holiday season be easy and bright! “Good Morning America” is bringing you ideas for wrapping, cooking and decorating to help you hack the holidays.Up Next in living“Something from Tiffany’s” Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in new Holiday Rom-ComDecember 9, 2022Chef Rick Martinez makes delicious bunuelosDecember 9, 2022Made in America Christmas series highlights small businesses across the countryDecember 9, 2022