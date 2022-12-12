Digital Deals: Final days to save up to 84% on apparel, home décor and more

VIDEO: This hack will help you wrap awkwardly shaped gifts
0:48

This hack will help you wrap awkwardly shaped gifts

May your holiday season be easy and bright! “Good Morning America” is bringing you ideas for wrapping, cooking and decorating to help you hack the holidays.

Up Next in living

“Something from Tiffany’s” Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in new Holiday Rom-Com

“Something from Tiffany’s” Kendrick Sampson dishes on starring in new Holiday Rom-Com

December 9, 2022
Chef Rick Martinez makes delicious bunuelos

Chef Rick Martinez makes delicious bunuelos

December 9, 2022
Made in America Christmas series highlights small businesses across the country

Made in America Christmas series highlights small businesses across the country

December 9, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.