1:11Happy ending after dog eats owner's passport before destination weddinglivingPetsAugust 24, 2023Happy ending after dog eats owner's passport before destination weddingMassachusetts lawmakers helped Donatto Frattaroli get a replacement passport after his golden retriever ate his original copy a week before his Italian wedding.Up Next in livingClingy dog competes with newborn baby for owner's attentionAugust 1, 2023Baby parakeet loves being combed July 28, 2023A life-saving rescue dog and those who unleashed her potentialJuly 9, 2023