4:22livingDecember 30, 2023Holiday clean-up tips and how to stay organizedKathryn Snearly from the “Do-it-on-a-dime” YouTube channel joins to offer her advice for cleaning up after the holidays and keeping things organized for next year.Up Next in livingTips to get organized as the new year approachesDecember 26, 2023Retired military dog reunites with his former Air Force handler after 2 years apart December 29, 2023Make-A-Wish grants little girl’s wish to dance with Mickey MouseDecember 27, 2023