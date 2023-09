Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long life

Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long life

Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long life

Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long life

Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long life

Clarice Freeman, 102, and Pinkie Cooper, 100, both from Houston, said there are a couple key things to living a long and prosperous life.