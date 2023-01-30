Mascaras, eyelash curlers and more to put your fresh face forward

VIDEO: Hundreds of backpacks delivered for homeless LGBTQ youth
0:45

Hundreds of backpacks delivered for homeless LGBTQ youth

Volunteers from the San Diego Human Rights Campaign donated backpacks filled with essential items to homeless LGBTQ youth.

Up Next in living

Middle schooler pens guide to help people understand LGBTQ+ community

Middle schooler pens guide to help people understand LGBTQ+ community

December 29, 2022
VIDEO: Watch this little girl cartwheel her way to first base during T-ball game

Watch this little girl cartwheel her way to first base during T-ball game

January 30, 2023
VIDEO: Reporter whose aunt died in Monterey Park shooting calls for compassion in journalism

Reporter whose aunt died in Monterey Park shooting calls for compassion in journalism

January 30, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.