1:24Identical twin sisters teach same class together livingEducationSeptember 28, 2023Identical twin sisters teach same class together Orchestra teachers Becky Bush and Sarah Lenhart followed in the footsteps of their father, who also taught orchestra for over 27 years. Up Next in livingTwin sisters give birth on same day, hours apartJune 5, 2023Woman surprises Winnie the Pooh with mini crocheted version of himself at DisneySeptember 27, 2023Concerned dog hilariously interrupts jiu-jitsu tournament September 27, 2023