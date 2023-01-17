'GMA' Deals & Steals on sleep solutions

VIDEO: Iraq War veteran uses training to track down suspected dognapper
Iraq War veteran uses training to track down suspected dognapper

Richard Machamer says the intelligence training he learned as a Marine helped him track down Raquel Witherspoon’s Yorkie after she was taken from her front yard.

