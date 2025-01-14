0:59Kristi Stutts via StoryfullivingGood NewsJanuary 14, 2025Kindergartner's adorable reaction goes viral after finding a rare baseball cardSix-year-old Champ Stutts was shocked when he found a "one of one" baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes from a card pack.Up Next in livingLA residents share what they lost in fires in emotional video seriesJanuary 14, 2025Rescue flight helps move over 50 animals from LA shelters to Seattle during wildfiresJanuary 13, 2025Meet the 'Heat Hawks,' a group of locals helping firefighters and residentsJanuary 13, 2025