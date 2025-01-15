1:10livingWildfiresJanuary 15, 2025LA cat cafe offers free cuddle sessions for anyone impacted by fires"Our 15-minute sessions are for anyone who wants to hang out with the kitties. We know that the fire has been very stressful," said Haley Collins, lead host at Crumbs & Whiskers.Up Next in livingDog meets her 1st snowman January 15, 2025Dog who sought firefighter's help in LA fire is safe; vet has tips for anxious petsJanuary 14, 2025LA residents share what they lost in fires in emotional video seriesJanuary 14, 2025