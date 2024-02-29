1:54livingFebruary 29, 2024Maid of honor who missed friend's wedding to give birth gives emotional speechChildbirth wasn’t going to stop Ally Lothman from delivering an emotional pre-recorded wedding speech for bride Michelle Levenson.Up Next in livingSheriff's deputy named infant's 'uncle' after saving her life in car crash February 27, 2024This family of musicians wants to spread love with their brand of soul musicFebruary 27, 2024Little girl dressed as Belle has sweetest reaction to seeing the BeastFebruary 27, 2024