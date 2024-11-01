2:33Courtesy of Philip HartshornlivingWeddingsNovember 1, 2024Man forges engagement ring in a surprise proposal that’s right out of a fantasy novelPhilip Hartshorn wanted to make his proposal to his fiancé, Aliya Will, symbolic of their bond, so he handmade an impressive engagement ring.Up Next in living102-year-old casts her ballot to teach young people the importance of votingNovember 1, 2024Student dresses as his professor for Halloween and what happens next is hilariousNovember 1, 2024Cat meets her LEGO twinOctober 31, 2024