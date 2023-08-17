Maui Strong: Charities to support wildfire relief efforts

VIDEO: Meet the heroes who helped save others in Maui fire
4:38

Meet the heroes who helped save others in Maui fire

As fires started cropping up in Maui last week, the cowboys of Kauonoaulu and Haleakala Ranch, construction companies, friends, and even a canoe club, jumped into help.

