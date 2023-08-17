Meet the heroes who helped save others in Maui fire

4:38livingWildfiresAugust 17, 2023Meet the heroes who helped save others in Maui fireAs fires started cropping up in Maui last week, the cowboys of Kauonoaulu and Haleakala Ranch, construction companies, friends, and even a canoe club, jumped into help. Up Next in livingMaui shave ice shop owner who lost 2 shops in fire describes devastation in Lāhainā August 17, 20239-year-old Swiftie attends Eras Tour concert with beautiful bejeweled wheelchair August 16, 2023Dog who survived gunshot to the head gets adoptedAugust 16, 2023