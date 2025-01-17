0:52livingJanuary 17, 2025Meet the TikToker who is spreading joy with his mountainside adventuresPeter Mairhofer, who resides in Austria, hopes his videos encourage others to see the beauty around them. Up Next in livingThousands of residents return home after some Palisades Fire evacuation orders liftJanuary 17, 2025We're melting over this dog meeting his human brother for the 1st timeJanuary 17, 2025These fluffy bears are obsessed with the cold, and I've never related to a video lessJanuary 17, 2025