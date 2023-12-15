0:47livingPetsDecember 15, 2023Mysterious dog illness reported in 2 more statesNevada and Pennsylvania have reported cases of atypical canine infectious respiratory disease complex, bringing the total number of states this illness has been reported in up to 16.Up Next in livingNew drug designed to extend dog’s life awaits FDA approvalNovember 30, 2023We're not ready for this family's epic Taylor Swift-inspired holiday light display December 13, 2023Australian shepherd puppy adorably confused by stairs December 13, 2023